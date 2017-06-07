Robert William Kyle, age 78, of Castalian Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: parents, William & Frances Kyle; brother, Sam M. Kyle; sister, Janice Kyle Bassett; devoted aunts, Katherine & Emma McMurtry.

Survivors are: wife, Mary Lee Kyle of Castalian Springs; son, Phillip (Lynda) Kyle of Castalian Springs; two daughters, Cynthia (Todd) Gregory of Brentwood, Brenda Blair of Castalian Springs; three grandchildren, Kevin Ryan (Megan) Blair, Brandon Kyle Blair & Jon Wesley Blair; six great-grandchildren, Jayson Kyle Blair, Jonah Ray Clason, Noah Robert Blair, Carter Ryan Blair, Owen William Blair & Ellie Rose Blair.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, June 2, officiated by Bro. Frank Matherly and Bro. Steve Robertson.

Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to the Philippi Church of Christ.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., Hartsville, anthonyfhhartsville.com, 615-374-2280, was in charge of arrangements.