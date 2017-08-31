Sandra Mae McClanahan, age 50, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at her home.

She was preceded in death by: father, Ernest R. McCall Jr.

Survivors are: two daughters, Ashley McClanahan of Lafayette, Sandra Kay McClanahan of Lafayette; grandchild, Makenzlee Smith; mother, Ida Mae McCall; brother, Jimmy McCall of Gallatin; sister, Jennifer (Ed) Goolsby of Red Boiling Springs; companion, William Johnson.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 conducted by Bro. Don Veatch.

Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. East, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.