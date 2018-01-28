Sue Glyn Frye McKee, age 88, of Hartsville, saw the gates of Heaven open on Jan. 28, 2018 and Sue danced her way into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Also welcoming her was loving husband, Herbert A. McKee, Jr.; parents, Dewey and Zona Frye; brothers, Gilbert (Fay) and J.R. (Sue) Frye; sister, Evelyn (Raymond) Gregory; nephew, Tommy Frye and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and saints.

She will be deeply missed here by: daughter, Bonnye (Mark) Beeler; son, Herbert A. McKee III; sisters, Betty Briley, Josephine Milligan and Janice Frye; brother, Jack (Brenda) Frye; six grandchildren, Christy (Harold) Cooley, Lesley (Andrew) Overman, Maggie (Parker) Johnston, Herbert “ Allen” (Beth) McKee IV, Ben (Emily) McKee and Hannah McKee; 13 great-grandchildren, Eli and Naomi Overman, Addylyn, Boone, Cora and Maisie Johnston, Holly Haskins, Kali Spears, Tatum Brown, Peyton Cooley, Kendall and Barrett McKee and Emily Mae McKee; former daughter-in-law, Vanessa McKee; nieces, Jan (Eddie) Nunley, Joy Gray, Dawn Hunter, Susanne Wells, Diana Milligan Robinson, Gina Milligan Hughes, Donna Jo Dillard; nephews, Richard Frye, Bob Gregory, Ramsay and Roland Frye.

Born on July 19, 1929, the fourth child of eight to Dewey and Zona Frye, Sue quickly learned how to push her boundaries and stretch her wings. She loved to roller skate down Church Street to her father’s barbershop. For the safety of citizens of Hartsville, her father got her a job at Dr. Hager’s shop. Once she completed Trousdale County High School, she attended college at Middle Tennessee State University and got her teaching certificate. Her first teaching position was in the Providence Community School. She married Herbert “Mack” McKee on July 5, 1957, and for their honeymoon they traveled up Highway 231 North to Chicago in their aqua blue 57 Chevy. They were together for over 50 years of marriage till Mack died Jan. 8, 2011. Sue taught third grade in the Trousdale County Schools for 35 years. She strived to prepare her students to love reading, cursive writing and math while minding their manners and sitting in their seats. Many parents requested her old-school teaching ways to mold their children into well-trained adults. She was truly honored to remember all her third-grade children of Trousdale County.

After retiring from teaching, Sue enjoyed her many social activities with the Retired Teachers Association, Red Hat Ladies, Trousdale Senior Citizens, Trousdale Historical Society, WBT Travel Club, Trousdale County Democratic Party and as a member of the Hartsville United Methodist Church and the University Women Club.

Sue lived her entire life in Hartsville, Trousdale County and Tennessee. She stated often, “As much as I have traveled, the many states I’ve seen, nowhere was as beautiful as the gently, rolling, green hills of the state of Tennessee.”

Sue’s final celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at the Hartsville United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Charles Smith. Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 and 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Anthony Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband. The Red Hat Ladies will serve as honorary pallbearers, with her grandsons as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church, the Trousdale Historical Society or the Trousdale Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.