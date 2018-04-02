William Howard Keisling, Jr., age 87, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Trousdale Senior Living Center.

He was preceded in death by: parents, William Howard Keisling, Sr. & Bessie Mae Keisling; wife, Linda Sue Keisling; daughter, Mary Lane Keisling; grandson, Jeffrey Allen Keisling.

Survivors are: five sons, Tony (Kay) Keisling of Bethpage, Gary Keisling of Hartsville, Mike (Rhonda) Keisling of Hartsville, Jerry Keisling of Hartsville, Mark (Sandra) Keisling of Hartsville; two daughters, Jackie (Danny) Hackett of Portland, Sandy (Greg) Tomlinson of Bethpage; nine grandchildren, Josh & Ethan Keisling, Brooke Blackwell, Amanda Keisling, Mckensey, Mark & Matthew Haley, Heather Durham and Jason Doss; six step-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; sister, Sara (Richard) Kirkpatrick of White House.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, officiated by Bro. Benny Matthews.

Pallbearers will be: Josh & Ethan Keisling, Jeffery Scott, Mark & Matthew Haley and Zach Blackwell.

Interment will be in Gallatin City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.