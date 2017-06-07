William Robert Shinault, age 77, of Dixon Springs, passed away on May 26, 2017 at his residence.

Survivors are: wife, Ernestine Shinault; brother, Billy Joe (Shirley) Shinault and niece, Verlene Agnue of Boonesville, MS; devoted friend, Virginia Cole of Dixon Springs; sister-in-law, Mary Lyles of Riddleton; three children, Marika Pratt, Terrance (Lindsey) Adams of Gordonsville, and Tara Woodmore (Wesley Andrews) of Alexandria; six grandchildren, LaDainian Crawford, Eli, Isaiah and Christian Adams, all of Gordonsville, and Tyquasia Hastings and Zyshawn Andrews of Alexandria; devoted friends, Tommy Neal Harper, Julius Harper, Troy Claiborne, Randy Crawford and James Stewart and Mr. Lewis Beasley. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

Services were held on Wednesday, May 31, at Neuble Monument Funeral Home.

Interment was at Rockvale Cemetery in Riddleton.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, was in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.