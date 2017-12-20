Auto transport company announces scholarship contest

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Located out of Aptos, Calif., A-1 Auto Transport Inc. is a global leader in the auto transport and moving industry. The car shipping company’s national recognition has made it possible for them to extend their scholarship program to all eligible students in and near Hartsville. Scholarships are awarded in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 per year.

Any student enrolled in college, a trade school, university or other accredited institute may enter if they have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. To enter for the scholarship, qualified students must write an essay of 1,000 or more words in relation to the auto transport industry. Some examples of topics to use for these essays include the following:

International auto transport

Auto transport services

Enclosed car shipping

Open-air car shipping

Door to door vehicle transport

Shipping classic or antique cars

Motorcycle shipping

Freight shipping

Moving long distance

All essays must be 100 percent unique and NOT published anywhere else online. A-1’s Scholarship Committee is responsible for reviewing all entries and will check for plagiarism.

Students may submit their essays to scholarships@a1autotransport.com. Students must include their name, name of the school, email address, mailing address and a contact number with their essays. The deadline for essay submissions is March 10, 2018. At this time, the Scholarship Committee will begin their reviews of the essays.

By the end of March 2018, qualified essays will be released on A-1’s website along with the student’s byline. These essays are then voted on by the Scholarship Committee. Winners will be announced on the website as well through email. Students are allowed to share the link to their content on their social media platforms for friends and family to view.

To learn more about this scholarship opportunity through A-1 Auto Transport, go to a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.