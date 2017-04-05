Band Boosters plan annual children’s pageant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Band Boosters will hold their annual Spring Children’s Beauty Pageant on Saturday at the high school auditorium.

The pageant is one of two annual fundraisers for the band program, along with the September exhibition that has become one of the state’s largest band competitions.

The Band Boosters have been holding the kids’ pageant for at least 15 years, according to assistant director Steve Paxton. The idea came about as a way to do something for Trousdale County’s youngest residents.

“The high school has always done one, and the middle school has one, but no one was doing one for the elementary,” Paxton said. “Our grand champion is Miss Trousdale Elementary.

“For us, this is our spring event. This gets funds ready to carry us through the summer, band camp, and the beginning of the school year.”

The pageant consists of 11 age groups, ranging from 0-6 months up to grades 4-5 for girls and up to ages 3-4 for boys. The entry fee for contestants is $25. Admission to Saturday’s event is $5.

Children entering must be residents of Trousdale County. The pageant will begin at 11 a.m. There will also be a practice on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the TCHS auditorium.

In recent years, the boosters have focused on new uniforms for the band, which were eventually purchased last year and debuted in the Hartsville Christmas Parade. Paxton said the group is now looking toward equipment purchase and maintenance, while also looking to the future of the program.

“We’ll constantly keep doing instrument upgrades,” Paxton said. “When we have a student who’s a good musician, they need a good instrument to play on.

“Our goal is to keep growing the band, to need more uniforms. We want that to be our legacy.”

For more information on the Band Boosters pageant, contact Paxton at 615-374-2712.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

