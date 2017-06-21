Colleges recognize Trousdale County students

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Cumberland University is proud to recognize the following area graduates:

Dixon Springs: Emily Payton Shivers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Hartsville: Christian Briana Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katherine Elizabeth Enoch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Delaney Camille Oldham, Associate of Arts in Business.

Oldham graduated Cum Laude, with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.

Also, Volunteer State Community College wishes to recognize local students for their academic performance in the Spring 2017 term.

The Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 GPA during the awarding term.

Hartsville: Jennifer Rhodes

The Honor Roll recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 18 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 GPA during the awarding term.

Hartsville: Andrea Knight, Trisha Patrick

In order to be recognized on the Dean’s List and on the Honor Roll, students have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 GPA during the awarding term and have accumulated a minimum of 18 overall collegiate-level hours.

Hartsville: Lyndsey Hall, Michaela Marcellino, Ezra Pinzur, Daniel Taylor

Tennessee Tech also released its spring 2017 Dean’s List and Graduates List.

To be on the Dean’s List, a student must attend the university full time and earn a GPA of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale.

Hartsville: Jonathan Abbotoy, Dylan Belcher, Paiton Bottom, Aysia Drayton, Pedro Ramos, Kyle Goke, Ryan Goke, Daniel Hall, Will Henry, Alexis Linville, Tori Marshall, Moses Pinzur, Paul Stafford

Bethpage: Ilysa Crouch, Taylor Sheehan

The following students were also on Tennessee Tech’s graduates list for spring 2017:

Hartsville: Jonathan Abbotoy, Ryan Goke, Dustin Manion, Tori Marshall, Paul Stafford