County Commission declares vacancy on school board

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The County Commission voted Monday night to declare a vacancy on the School Board.

The seat was held by David Crabtree, who has not attended a meeting since February 2016 and has moved out of Trousdale County.

“At first we didn’t know if we could handle this except by charter amendment,” said Commissioner Bill Fergusson. “The county attorney and the district attorney uncovered written information that pertains to this situation.”

Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-202 allows a county commission to declare a school board vacancy if a member moves outside the county.

With a vacancy now in place, applications will be accepted for a replacement board member. Anyone wishing to apply must reside in either the Third or Ninth Districts of Trousdale County. Qualifications can be obtained from Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton at his office, located at 214 Broadway.

Applications will be accepted at the county mayor’s office through Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

“We will be advertising in the next two weeks for the vacancy,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “We hope we have some very good candidates to fill the position.”

The Commission will choose from applicants at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Whoever is chosen will serve for the remainder of the term, which expires Aug. 31, 2018.

In other action, the Commission approved four other resolutions to:

Provide $2,000 in funding for Habilitation and Training Services (H.A.T.S.), a non-profit agency that provides support for individuals with developmental disabilities;

Allow the Water Board to seek $269,000 in grant funds from USDA;

Set up committee appointments for 2017-18; and

Accept the Living History Museum on White Oak Street as a donation from the Historical Society.

Commissioners also approved an ordinance on second reading to adopt the 2012 edition of ICC IRC codes related to residential construction.

Also passed on first reading was an ordinance to rezone the former site of Knight’s Greenhouse, at the corner of Highway 231S and Canoe Branch Road, from A-1 to R-1. That will come back for second reading in September.

The Commission also approved $13,500 for the sheriff’s office to purchase a work truck for inmate crews. That funding will come from contracted prisoner revenue, according to Sheriff Ray Russell.

Five notaries were also approved: Jenesia Ellis, Paul R. Oswald, Jr., Lorie Barrett, Michael Spivey and Angie Hibdon-Johnson.

The Commission also recognized Hartsville resident Sam Holder for 40 years of service as machine technician for the Election Commission.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.