County schools honor student achievement

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School and Jim Satterfield Middle School wish to recognize the following students for their academic performance in the third nine weeks of the 2016-17 school year.

TROUSDALE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

PRINCIPAL’S LIST

9th Grade: Abby Carr, Morgan Hendrix, Brianna Porter, Makenna Reed

10th Grade: Madyssa Banda, Connor Belcher, Cooper Belcher, Hunter Bennett, Noah Cartwright, Jake Gregory, Braden Hawkins, Ann Henry, Sarah Henry, Amy Hix, Noah Hrobsky, Olivia Jones, Mallorie McGee

11th Grade: Lillian Cantwell, Kaylynn Dalton, Sarah Satterfield

12th Grade: Wiley Barton, Courtney Galloway, Gracie Hammock, Jamey McKoin, Mason Quinn, Ali Sullivan, Salem Sullivan

HONOR ROLL

9th Grade: Chandler Barton, Ben Chumley, Tarvaris Claiborne, Alexys Denter, Chloe Donoho, Seth Finley, Faith Freeman, Josie Garrett, Hailey Givens, Phillip Grant, Caila Henley, Titus Henley, Will Holder, Gus Israel, Woody Israel, Chandler Lifford, Merilyn Mendoza, Brett Roberson, Hunter Sircy, Christina Sisco, Destinee Smith, Emilie Summers, Hunter Tomlinson, Jacob Verville

10th Grade: Tristiana Alexander, Aunastacia Anderson, Will Barksdale, Haley Eden, Kaitlyn Foret, Kahli Garcia, Forrest Guill, Hayden Hailey, Rob Henry, Stormy Israel, Gabrelle Jones, Jada Jones, Brenee Key, Eli Linville, Margarita Lopez, Gabby Olds, Lauren Russell, Austin Satterfield, Alec Soulia, Ashlyn Tucker

11th Grade: Classie Blackwell, Malkam Brinkley, Chase Davis, Caroline Guffey, Kaleigh Hughey, Kenton Smith, Shelby Vaughan, Lydia Zarichansky

12th Grade: Ryan Abernathy, Sydney Beaver, Kelly Bell, Connor Brown, Jordan Cotton, Makenzee Dixon, Austin Harrison, Allison Holder, Paige Hrobsky, Michaela Kelly, Abby Lee, Lindsey Moore, Caitlyn Morton, Natalie Presley, Carly Reed, Christy Scruggs

JIM SATTERFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL

PRINCIPAL’S LIST

8th Grade: Claire Belcher, Rebecca Chapman, Heath Chasse, Makayla Crook, Sidney Gregory, Erin Hix

HONOR ROLL

6th Grade: Elizabeth Harris, Trinity Hayes, Aden Johnson, William Lannom, Autumn Parrish, Nikolas Thompson, Miriam Zarichansky

7th Grade: Dustin Burton, Kailen Donoho, Madison Farley, Joslyn Hatter, Jaxson Henley, Ethan Hewitt, Mason Maddox, Piper Triplett, Kyla Zachary, Phillip Zarichansky

8th Grade: Mason Basford, Katelyn Brown, Kinley Brown, Landon Carver, Kegan Day, Kirsten Eversole, Mackenzie Granstaff, Hannah Hailey, Cooper Helson, Elijah Henderson, Natalie Russell, Faith Winter

Trousdale County Elementary School and Jim Satterfield Middle School also wish to recognize the following students as part of its Character COUNTS! campaign. Each nine weeks, students are recognized in one of “Six Pillars of Character.”

TCES

Caring: Jacob Thomas, MacKenzie Dix, Ariann Motley-Horton, Krysten Fuchs, Jaidence McDonald, Audrey Fowler, Anna Tarpley, Eli Johnson, Kadence Bates, Marceonna Workings, Isaiah Rotella, Alissa Barnhill, Emma Pilewicz, Noah Peace, Brylee Dean, Brianna Bowen, Jedidiah Marshall, Kayleigh Dunn, Taylor Woodard, Regan Petty, Emma Johns, Caden Batey, Noah Drafer, Trinity Whitson

Responsibility: Haven Ray, Camber Whittaker, Kylee Denning, Brody Linville, Ellie Bohanan, Melissa Mendoza, Desiree Walden, Matthew Woodard, Grayson Holder, Jacob Scruggs, Brissa Chambers, Sam Sullins, Natalie Anderson, Dylan Kennidy, Cain Ray, Travis Cunningham, Alivia Herrington, Marley Dalton, McKenzy Thomas, Trinity Swords, Haley Duff, Seth Knapp, Lily Fuller, Levi Headly

Trustworthy: Jeremiah Garrett, Braylon Pryor, Elexis Ray, Luke Smith, Makenna Lee, Jose Sanchez, Dominic Giles, Anna Scruggs, Kembrey Lee, Bennett Jarvis, Ayden Nelson, Gavin Sartor, Dillon Humes, Lauran Jobe, Jason Giese, Lexxie Hudson, A’jah Timberlake, Mary Linville, Olivia Jeffries, JaNae Aponte, Thomas Gunter, Parker Clemmons, Kyler Massen, Chloe Johnson

JSMS

Taylor Ellis, Taylor White, Phillip Johnston, Dezrae Garren, Xavier Russell, Spencer Sweaney, Katlin Burgess, Christian Murray, Abby Vaughn, Haley Summer, Logan Beasley, Brooke Gross, Harmony Fowler, Jaylyn Cantrell, Grayson Hutchinson, Alberto Rodriguez, Kinley Brown, Nick Wrinkle, Zach Thomas, Thomas Brown, Madison Farley, Kailen Donoho, Madison Hines