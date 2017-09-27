Danny Linville steps down as Trousdale’s SRO

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County will soon have a new School Resource Officer after the recent resignation of Danny Linville after 13 years in that position.

Linville said he was stepping down to join his family’s bail bond business.

“I’m going to help my dad with his business,” Linville said. “It was more of an opportunity that came my way, and I decided to go ahead and pursue it.”

Linville expressed his appreciation to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department and to the school system for allowing him to serve the students for the past 13 years.

“Having the opportunity to work with the young people has been great, and watching them grow and mature,” Linville said. “The school staff has been a joy to work with.”

No replacement for the SRO position has been named as of yet. Sheriff Ray Russell and Director of Schools Clint Satterfield are expected to meet to decide who will fill that spot.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.