Elementary school celebrates National Reading Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Elementary School celebrated National Reading Day last Friday with visits from community members, who read to the students.

Started 20 years ago by the National Education Association, National Reading Day is part of the Read Across America campaign, which focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources.

School officials recruited volunteer readers from all walks of life, such as County Mayor Carroll Carman, retired teachers, an airline pilot, business leaders and more.

“We wanted to show our students how reading is used in the classroom and in their future career,” said first-grade teacher Kellie Porter, who took charge in organizing the event. “We decided to bring in community members from various professions, for them to read to the students and share how reading is used in their professions and daily lives.”

Porter said TCES officials plan to make the Reading Day event a monthly occurrence, to emphasize to students the importance the ability to read will have on their futures.

“We want to show them how what they do today will greatly affect their futures,” Porter said.

Porter also credited TCES Prinicpal Demetrice Badru and school secretary Kathy Dies for helping organize the event. She also expressed the school system’s thanks to the various readers.

“Thank you to all of our readers who participated in this day!” she said. “We greatly appreciate each reader’s time and their contributions to the education of our students.”

The Trousdale County school district has put a special emphasis on reading in general, including a goal of having 90 percent of third-graders read at grade level by 2022.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.