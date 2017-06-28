Elementary school plans special registration day

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Elementary School will host a special Registration Afternoon for parents of new students on Wednesday, July 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the school.

Parents are encouraged to bring students on this day to complete the registration process for the 2017-18 school year.

All new students will need: 1. Proof of residency in Trousdale County; 2. A certified birth certificate; 3. Proof of immunization on the Tennessee Immunization Form; and 4. Proof of income (if applying for preschool).

The following are needed to verify proof of residency: 1. Property tax statement, driver’s license and utility bill, all with corresponding addresses; or 2. Signed lease agreement, driver’s license and utility bill, all with corresponding addresses.

Parents are also asked to bring all custody papers, if applicable.

For more information, call 615-374-3752 or 615-374-2193.