Elementary school plans special registration event July 10

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Elementary School will host a special registration event for the 2018-19 school year on Tuesday, July 10.

From 4-7 p.m., kindergarten-age students or students entering grades 1-5 who are new to Trousdale County may register for the upcoming school year, which begins on July 26.

Parents who wish to sign up their children for pre-K may also fill out an application at that time. Pre-K enrollment is limited and subject to certain criteria.

Students are eligible to enter kindergarten if they turn 5 by Aug. 15.

Parents wishing to register their children for school MUST have the following:

A physical dated Jan. 1, 2018 or later;

An updated copy of the child’s immunization record;

An original certified birth certificate (not the hospital-provided copy);

Proof of legal custody of the child if the parents are divorced (power of attorney is not accepted; parenting plan or court order are acceptable);

Proof of residency in Trousdale County that meets one of two criteria:

1. Property tax statement, driver’s license and utility bill with matching addresses; or

2. Signed lease agreement, driver’s license and utility bill with matching addresses.

“We encourage all parents to register their children for school and have their forms ready by the time school starts,” said Kathy Atwood, director of Coordinated School Health. “There are specific requirements that new students have to meet and they will not be allowed to attend school until their file is complete.”

New students enrolling at the middle or high school levels can contact those schools for information (615-374-2748 JSMS; 615-374-2201 TCHS) or can contact the Board of Education office at 615-374-2193.

