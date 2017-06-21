JSMS to provide free meals to students

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Maybe there is such a thing as a free lunch after all. Or at least there is in Trousdale County.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield announced during last Thursday’s School Board meeting that students at Jim Satterfield Middle School would be added to the same program that provides free breakfast and lunch to students.

Trousdale County Elementary School has participated in the program for the past two years and will also continue in 2017-18.

“We’re really excited about it, because now that our fifth-grade parents and kids going to sixth grade are used to that,” Satterfield said.

Getting students to take the free meals is paramount to the program’s success locally, as Satterfield said JSMS would need to average 70 percent participation to break even.

“We have to take advantage of free meals,” he said. “If you don’t eat breakfast, then we don’t get paid from the USDA. We’ve got to get that breakfast participation up.”

A report from Kathy Atwood, Supervisor of Coordinated School Health for Trousdale County, listed JSMS with 73 percent of students eating lunch and 36 percent eating breakfast in the 2016-17 school year. At TCES, the numbers were 77 percent for lunch and 75 percent for breakfast.

“We need the participation now that we’ve got this opportunity,” Atwood said.

The elementary school adjusted its schedule to provide breakfast to children in the classroom once the school day had started. Satterfield said a similar schedule change was likely at JSMS, with students getting breakfast during homeroom.

JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall, who will determine the exact scheduling, was not available for comment prior to press time.

Satterfield pointed out that a child does not have to eat everything offered for the meal to be counted. Taking juice, or a biscuit for example, would satisfy the participation requirement.

Satterfield also touted the financial benefits to parents, who will not have to fork out lunch or breakfast money during the school year.

“If we can let our parents know that their children will get breakfast at school, they don’t have to stop at convenience marts or restaurants,” he said.

The program is paid for by federal funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and requires no local funding. Parents will not have to fill out any forms either.

Eligibility to participate in the CEP is based on figures provided by the state and is linked to the percentage of students whose families receive some form of assistance, such as AFDC or SNAP. Schools must be over the 40 percent threshold to be able to participate in CEP.

“When we started two years ago, we did not have the percentage of students at the middle or high school,” Satterfield said. “In the last information we received in 2017, we were at 47 percent at the middle school.”

Participation in CEP is on a four-year cycle, so TCES and JSMS students will receive free meals for each of the next four school years.

