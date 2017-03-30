Lebanon couple funds Cumberland scholarship

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Gary and Tammye Whitaker, of Lebanon, recently established a new scholarship fund for Tennessee Promise students at Cumberland University who want to turn their associate degree into a bachelor’s degree.

Priority consideration will be given to those students who have a documented disability.

Gary Whitaker serves as executive vice president of Wilson Bank & Trust and has worked at the bank since 1996. Tammye Whitaker, who is now retired, formerly served as the assistant dean of students at Belmont University.

“Helping students be successful has been such a part of my life. This is such an exciting time for Cumberland, and we are so happy to be a small part of its future,” said Tammye Whitaker.

Currently, more than 250 students attend Cumberland University through the Tennessee Promise program, now in its second year. The Gary and Tammye Whitaker Scholarship Fund will give a financial boost to qualifying students who wish to continue their studies at CU once they are no longer eligible for funding from Tennessee Promise.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Gary and Tammye,” said Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University. “The fact that they are investing in the lives of students is a testament to how much they believe in our university. This is not only a tremendous gift to the students who will benefit from the fund, but it also creates a lasting legacy to an outstanding family.”

For more information about scholarships at Cumberland University, visit cumberland.edu/admissions/financial-aid/undergrad/scholarships.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university flourishes with exceptional faculty and fully-accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body approaching 2,000, 25 percent of whom live on campus, our unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging.