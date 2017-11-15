Marching Yellow Jackets compete at state championships

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jackets ended their competitive season on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Division I State Championship.

The band finished 16th in the state among schools with 500 or less in their enrollment. Among bands the same size as TCHS, with 30 winds & percussion or less, the Marching Yellow Jackets ended ranked No. 8 in the state.

The Percussion section ended the preliminary competition ranked fourth in the state. However, since the Marching Yellow Jackets failed to make the finals, they lost out on a chance to finish in the top ten.

“We had a very good year,” said band director Rob Joines. “We finished in the top three in class at every competition save one, and won our class twice. This was the absolute best band that I have ever had. I am going to miss our five seniors!”

Joines singled out Field Commander Lydia Zarichansky for special praise. “Lydia was more than just a Field Commander for the band. A Field Commander is similar to a quarterback in football. However, she acted more like another assistant band director. She wanted to make Finals badly, and put the good of the group above her personal aspirations. That is the mark of a great leader. I predict that she will be very successful in her future endeavors,” Joines said.

All five seniors earned multiple scholarship offers from at least nine separate universities. The scholarship offers totaled $259,000 for the five student-musicians, which is a new record for TCHS. Along the way, the Marching Yellow Jackets defeated 39 other marching bands, which is also a new record.