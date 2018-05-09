Midstate colleges recognize Hartsville students

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Two students from Hartsville, Andrew Dalton Hackett and Paige Marie Hrobsky, have been inducted into the Cumberland University Chapter of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.

To be eligible, the student must have achieved a 3.50 or higher grade point average in the first semester of college or a combined 3.50 during the first two semesters of their inaugural collegiate year. Only 214 individuals out of the current student body at Cumberland University have achieved this honor this academic year. Nationally, less than five percent of entering students are eligible for membership.

Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta has been recognizing academic excellence for the last 93 years. During this time period, more than 1,000,000 men and women have been initiated. The Cumberland University Chapter was installed 30 years ago.

MTSU: Erika Parker of Hartsville was recently initiated into the Middle Tennessee State University chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Tennessee Tech: A number of students from Trousdale County earned a spot on the fall 2017 Dean’s List.

To be included on the list, a student must attend the university full time and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale.

Students from Trousdale County were: Kelly Bell, Ilysa Crouch, Sara Kennedy, Dylan Belcher, Paiton Bottom, Pedro Garza-Ramos, Kyle Goke, Will Henry, Christa Hodge, Alexis Linville, Stuart Martin, Ezra Pinzur, Moses Pinzur, Natalie Presley, Mason Quinn and Salem Sullivan.