Nashville musician visits afterschool program

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Educator, musician and author Zig Wajler of “Hands On with Zig” recently visited Trousdale County Elementary School with his Zig’s Musical Journey interactive music performance.

The Nashville-based musician presented his program for the students and teachers of The Trousdale After School Academy. The event was coordinated by Kathy Atwood of Trousdale County Schools.

Zig’s program consisted of an afterschool interactive drumming workshop for the students at TCES. Students played rhythm patterns, drumming games, and challenge games on a variety of percussion instruments, including congas, bongos, cajons, bucket drums, maracas, cowbells, guiros, shakers and more.