Pre-K / Kindergarten registration set for May 17

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

For parents with children of pre-K or kindergarten age during the 2017-18 school year, it’s almost time to register.

Trousdale County Schools will hold its Registration Roundup on Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School.

Parents with children ages 3-5 may make appointments by calling 615-374-0907. Only those with appointments will be served from 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. on May 17. After 4 p.m., it will be first come, first served.

Free physicals will be offered on site as art of the accompanying Health Fair, and education professionals will be available to discuss developmental and speech evaluation for parents who suspect their child may have a special need or disability.

State law requires all kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to start school during the upcoming school year.

Parents should bring:

• Proof of residency in Trousdale County, such as property tax statement, drivers license and utility bill with corresponding address;

• Birth certificate.

• Tennessee Public School Immunization Certificate with proof of physical (if already completed);

• Proof of income (if applying for Head Start);

• Insurance card;

• Custody papers, if applicable;

• Photo identification for the parent or guardian.

The Registration Roundup is sponsored by Coordinated School Health, Trousdale County Pre-K Program, Mid-Cumberland Head Start and Trousdale County Schools Child Find. For more information, call 615-374-0907 or 615-374-2193.