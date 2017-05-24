Rachel Tuck voted SGA president at Tennessee Tech

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A former Trousdale County High School student is set to take over the highest position in student government at Tennessee Tech this fall.

Rachel Tuck, a 2014 graduate of TCHS, was recently elected as Student Government President at Tech for the 2017-18 school year.

“I saw the SGA president come speak at my freshman orientation, and (student government) seemed like something students needed to do,” Tuck said. “It’s been a journey ever since then, meeting with both student groups and the administration.”

Tuck, who served as SGA Chief of Staff for the 2016-17 school year, said participating in student government has enriched her time at college and provided insights into more than just classwork.

“Getting to see the other side of how the university works and learning about more than being a student,” she said. “In student government, you get to write bills that actually effect change on campus.”

Tuck received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics earlier this month, taking just three years, and will be pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration. She said her long-term goal is to attend law school at Belmont University.

Tuck said Thomas Brewer, an associate vice president at Tennessee Tech, encouraged her to stay one more year and pursue her Master’s degree, which also gave her the opportunity to run for SGA president.

“He offered me to stay as his graduate research assistant and continue some of the research that I’m doing,” she said. “I’m not complaining; it’s great education!”

Tuck is also president of the Tech chapter of Young Americans for Liberty and helped establish the EAO Foundation in Hartsville during her time at TCHS. She was also the 2013 Miss Trousdale winner and in 2014 represented Trousdale County at the American Legion’s national High School Oratorical Contest in Indianapolis.

