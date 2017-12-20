Rotary Club, schools recognize Character Counts winners

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Jim Satterfield Middle School and Trousdale County Elementary School recognized a number of students for showing good character in the second nine weeks of the school year as part of the Character COUNTS! program.

Character COUNTS! is the nation’s most widely used character development framework, adopted by schools as well as youth, sports and civic organizations. It is based upon shared beliefs and consensus values, the “Six Pillars of Character.” These are qualities and traits associated with good character.

For the most recent nine-week period the three pillars were Respect, Fairness and Citizenship.

The nominations for students to be recognized for displaying these pillars are as follows:

JIM SATTERFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Brody Huddleston, Case Givens, Chyanna Marshall, Justin Duncan, Thomas Brown

TROUSDALE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Respect: Aubrie Harris, Joshua Bond, Jaky Garza-Ramos, Makenna Lee, Kadence Bates, Max Morton, Madi Pilwicz, Sam Sullins, Allison Blair, Jacob Smithson, Hayden White

Fairness: Peighton Christian, Chloe Crocco, Kaden Talley, Jonathan Brown, Jose Sanchez, Melissa Mendoza, Cecilia Cannon, Trae Rider, Bethany Zarichansky, Elle Kay Mayberry, Jasper Liggett

Citizenship: Jaxon Schneider, Maddie Christian, Khloe Jewell, Mackenzie Dix, Isabella Timberlake, Colt Lind, Caroline Eden, Charlie Beth Wright, Lucien Scott, KayLeigh Dunn, Jaidence McDonald, Adrian McDonald, Jason Donnell, Ashton Adams