Safety improvements sought at football stadium

Renovations to Trousdale County’s football stadium were among a number of architectural projects discussed at the December meeting of the School Board.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield listed the projects he hoped to see the board address during budgeting for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
“We’re working on a plan to work on the elementary school doors, interior painting at that school, the cabinets and student cubbies in our classrooms,” he said.
The projects were broken down into three phases: with the TCES work as Project 1; the football stadium as Project 2; and replacing the intercom and fire alarms at TCES as Project 3.
Project 3 will be handled through the school system, with that work going out for bid, according to board chairman Regina Waller.
“We’re looking to paint the entire interior of the elementary school, and add student cubbies,” Satterfield said. “Some have them, some don’t. Some students don’t have a place to put their coats or books.”
Adding storage space for elementary school teachers, replacing metal doors and replacing restroom floors at the elementary school would also be included with Project 1.
“We’re prolonging the life of that building; we feel it’s the right way to go,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield sat down with The Vidette to further discuss potential work at the football field, emphasizing the safety aspects of the proposed work.
“We want to bring that up where it’s ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant, safe and people can’t fall through,” he said. “What’s concerning is the decking; it has a lot of open spaces that folks can slip through. It’s also a liability issue.”
Satterfield said one student fell on the bleachers at the last home game and broke an ankle.
The understructure of the stadium is in good shape, according to a report from a structural engineer retained by the board.
“It needs to be sandblasted and painted to protect the steel,” Satterfield said, “but our concrete piers are in good shape on the home side.
“The seating structure itself is what will have to be redone. But we got really good news in that we don’t have to replace the whole stadium.”
Bringing the facility up to ADA standards would require adding handrails in the bleachers, adding entrances to the bleachers from ground level and closing off the gaps between the seating and the underside of the stadium.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback for a while about not having handrails too.”
Satterfield said he hoped to have plans to present to the School Board and eventually to the County Commission by spring. Those plans would also include an estimated cost, which Satterfield declined to guess on.
“All these projects, we want to be in the 2018-19 budget,” he said. “That’s something we’ll have to work out with the County Commission. All we can do is get plans and have a proposal ready to go.”
If eventually approved, stadium work would not take place until after the 2018 season at the earliest.
