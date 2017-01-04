School Board approves 2017-18 calendar

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Students and parents in Trousdale County can expect another early start to the 2017-18 school year, according to the calendar approved by the School Board during last Thursday’s meeting.

Board members voted to go with the first of two proposed calendars. That first option has students returning on Thursday, July 27.

“The state assessment is locked, and we try to build our calendar around that,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We want to be sure our students have an opportunity to be successful.”

“We go to school three days in July (July 27-28, 31) and the next week, we have two days off for the Youth Fair. They’re only going to school five days in two weeks, so I don’t really see the big difference.”

As in previous years, teachers were provided with both options and voted for the schedule they preferred. According to School Board Chairman Regina Waller, teachers chose the earlier option by almost a 4-to-1 margin.

Additionally, Waller sought input from parents about their wishes by sending around 20 surveys to parents around the county.

“We hear so much from parents about why school starts so early,” Waller said. “I sent the (schedules) to around 20 parents… just taxpayers. By about 70-30, they liked the earlier start date, two weeks at Christmas, and finish up on May 18.”

Satterfield agreed, saying students “like their brain breaks.”

“It helps with discipline too,” said TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson.

There will be a week off for Fall Break from Oct. 23-27, with Christmas Break running from Dec. 18-Jan. 3, 2018.

Spring Break will run from March 26-30, with 2018 graduation scheduled for May 18.

The second calendar option had students going back on Aug. 7 and mirrored the first option, except for a shorter Christmas Break that would have begun on Dec. 22.

School Board members also approved Jan. 12, 2017 as Food Service Appreciation Day. The board is next scheduled to meet on Jan. 19.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.