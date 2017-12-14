School Board approves 2018-19 calendar

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County students will head back to school in July once again, according to the 2018-19 district calendar which was approved by the School Board this week.

The board opted to go with the third of three proposed calendars, which has the first day of school on Thursday, July 26. The last day of school will be May 15, with graduation on May 17, 2019.

“The state assessment is locked, and we try to build our calendar around that,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We want to be sure our students have an opportunity to be successful.”

As in previous years, teachers were invited to vote on all three options and pick the option they preferred. The earlier, or “traditional” option, received just over half the vote.

The first option had the same start date, a longer Christmas break and a later ending date. The second option had a later starting date, did not begin Christmas break until Dec. 24 and also had a later graduation date.

The 2018-19 calendar has Fall Break running from Oct. 15-19 and Thanksgiving Break from Nov. 21-23. The fall semester will end on Dec. 14, with school resuming on Jan. 3. Spring Break will run from March 25-29.

There are six administrative days built into the calendar with no school, as well as two days off for elections (Aug. 2 and Nov. 6) and a day off for the Trousdale County Fair (Aug. 3).

The School Board also approved funding for an air conditioner and generator for a planned mobile library/food bus to begin operation next summer. Satterfield said he estimated the cost to be between $15,000 and $20,000, but noted that $9,400 of that total would come from grant funds the school system already has in place.

The board also approved Jan. 11, 2018 as Food Service Appreciation Day.

