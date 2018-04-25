School Board discusses adding SROs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The School Board took a first step toward adding school resource officers (SROs) to all three county schools during last Thursday’s meeting.

Members voted unanimously to fund equipment and training for two new SROs, who would fill positions at the middle and elementary schools beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

Funding for the two officers will likely be discussed further between the School Board and the County Commission.

At the board’s March meeting, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield estimated costs of adding two SROs at $188,850 for next year and $94,000 in future years. Those numbers include patrol cars, equipment and other start-up costs as well as salaries, which were estimated at $47,000 each. Those salaries are now expected to be closer to $49,000 annually, including benefits.

“Virtually every county around us has SROs… in every school,” Satterfield said. “It’s become a safety issue, a necessity.”

Sheriff Ray Russell said he planned to rotate deputies at the middle and elementary schools to begin with, assuming funding is in place for two new SROs.

“I’m going to rotate my deputies at the middle school and elementary school every day. They’ll get assigned (to a school) two days a month,” Russell said. “That way, we have an officer at school while others we plan to hire are in training.”

Russell added that his goal is to eventually find a permanent officer for each school.

“I think the rotation would work, as long as it’s not permanent,” said School Board chairman Regina Waller.

Proposed changes were also made to school policy with regards to safety matters, most of which had originally come before the board last month. These changes will go into effect with the 2018-19 school year, which begins in July.

Students will be required to enter the building immediately each morning and principals must designate a supervised common area for all students arriving.

Students who leave school and return the same day must have a doctor’s note, driver’s license certificate, court officer’s statement or be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Also, the role of instructional staff in ensuring student safety is more clearly defined.

A proposed change that would have required clear backpacks and limited other cases, sports bags, etc., was removed from the new policy and no changes are being made in that area.

Changes to the school system’s policy on drug testing of athletes were also approved by the board.

Under the new policy, a first offense will result in a 365-day suspension from all extracurricular activities, while a second offense “will end all participation throughout the student’s high school career.” The old policy provided for counseling on a first offense and suspension after a second offense.

Board members also approved tenure for middle school teacher Sara Walczyk and created a position for a full-time athletics trainer. Sumner Regional Medical Center, which currently provides training services to Trousdale and other counties, has opted to eliminate those services.

Board members also approved May 4 as Teacher Appreciation Day.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.