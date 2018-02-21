School Board extends Satterfield’s contract through 2022

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The School Board unanimously approved a contract extension for Director of Schools Clint Satterfield during last week’s meeting.

Satterfield’s contract now runs through June 30, 2022. He has served as Trousdale County’s Director of Schools since 2007.

LINK: Director’s Employment Contract_2018-22

Trousdale County Schools have ranked among the best in the state in recent years, exceeding state averages in testing and twice winning the SCORE (State Collaborative on Reforming Education) Prize.

“We have a culture of learning,” Satterfield said. “Kids come to school wanting to learn, teachers believe the students can learn. But we have much more left to do.”

“We’re very glad to have him,” School Board Chairman Regina Waller said of Satterfield. “We appreciate all he does.”

The contract extension calls for a base salary of $95,000 annually, with adjustments equal to the same percentage of increase for certified teachers. A performance bonus of up to $9,000 is also art of the contract and is subject to benchmarks approved by the School Board.

The School Board also approved a name for a planned mobile library/lunch bus that will begin to be utilized this summer. The school system held a contest in which students could submit potential names for the bus. The winning entry was ‘Books and Bites.’

Board members also approved a $2,000 donation to Trousdale READS, the local partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. That program provides a book each month for a child from birth until 5 years old and currently serves around 300 children in Trousdale County.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.