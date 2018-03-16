School Board discusses safety policies, looks to add SROs at all schools

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

School safety was the focus of discussion during last Thursday’s meeting of the School Board.

Potential changes to policy and adding school resource officers (SROs) at all three county schools were among the possibilities raised by board members and Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

“We believe in our safety plan. Our principals, our teachers, our students know it,” Satterfield said. “The key for us in we have to protect from the inside out.

“I have told our principals, ‘You have to strictly enforce your bullying, your threatening, your fighting and your drug policies.’ You can not have any leniency toward them.”

However, one proposal that would require students to use transparent backpacks and cases was deferred to allow further investigation and discussion.

The board voted for conditional approval of adding SROs at the middle and elementary schools beginning with the 2018-19 school year, subject to funding approval by the County Commission.

Satterfield estimated costs of adding two SROs at $188,850 for next year and $94,000 in future years. Those numbers include patrol cars, equipment and other start-up costs as well as salaries, which were estimated at $47,000 each.

“Having an SRO makes a big difference,” said TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson.

The board also approved $6,000 in funding to upgrade cameras on school buses.

Policy changes

Some changes to school board policy in matters of safety were approved and will be in place beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

One change will limit the ability of parents or other individuals to access a school building during the day without prior approval by the principal.

“It will impact the ability of parents to come eat lunch with their kids, or people to come in for a pep rally,” Satterfield said. “We want to know who’s coming in and out of our schools.”

Another change prohibits the wearing of outerwear, such as bulky coats, inside a school.

Changes to disciplinary procedures were also approved. Beginning next school year, fighting that causes bodily harm will mandate an automatic, minimum 30-day expulsion. Verbal threats to cause bodily harm will earn a minimum three-day suspension. In both cases, principals will also be required to file police reports.

“People need to get to know real quick that if you fight, you’re going to be out a while,” Satterfield said.

School Board members also discussed a proposed policy change that takes four parts. First, students would be required to enter the building immediately each morning and principals would designate a supervised common area for all students arriving.

Second, students who leave school and return the same day must have a doctor’s note, driver’s license certificate, court officer’s statement or be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Third, the role of instructional staff in ensuring student safety is more clearly defined.

The fourth part states: “All purses larger than 8.5 x 11 inches, student backpacks, cases, boxes, and packages shall be transparent so that the contents within the container can be visibly identified without inspection in order to enter school buses or school buildings.”

“It’s a best practice,” Satterfield said. “It’s about trying to prevent concealed weapons coming into your building.”

Questions were raised with regards to band instruments or athletics gear. Band Director Rob Joines, who was in attendance, noted that it would be next to impossible for students with instruments to comply with such a policy.

“I don’t know if they even make clear instrument cases,” Joines said, while noting that instruments have to be kept in a case in order to prevent damage and costly repairs.

Athletes who bring equipment, such as helmets or bats to school, were also brought up as a potential complication to the proposal on clear bags.

“My kids carry a lot of stuff,” said JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall. “We open Pandora’s box with some policies like this. I think we need to put some thought in this before we start banning every bag that comes in the building.”

Board member Johnny Kerr also asked how Valentine’s or Christmas presents would be interpreted under such a policy.

The board eventually deferred action on the proposed new policy until its April 19 meeting in order to allow for further investigation of the matter.

“You have to protect the front door, but you also have to control the culture of the school,” Satterfield said. “I commend the Board for passing these policies.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.