School Board OKs consolidation of bus routes

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County School Board gave its go-ahead last week to plans to consolidate two of the county’s bus routes beginning later this month.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield cited a continuing shortage of bus drivers as part of the reason for the move during last Thursday’s board meeting.

“We are short on bus drivers, and if someone’s out we don’t have any replacement for them,” Satterfield told the board. “I’ve recommended that we double a bus route to be most effective and less invasive to parents.”

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 27, routes for buses No. 17 and No. 5 will be combined. A letter was sent home to parents explaining the schedule changes.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by The Vidette, students currently riding bus No. 5 will be picked up approximately 35 minutes later each morning, while students currently on bus No. 17 will be picked up 25 minutes earlier than currently.

Afternoon drop-off times will not change for bus No. 17, but bus No. 5 will drop off roughly one hour later than currently.

Students on both routes will be bused to Trousdale County Elementary School to wait for afternoon delivery and will be supervised by school personnel while at TCES, the letter says.

“We’re trying to give parents advance notice so they can make any adjustments in their daily plans,” Satterfield said.

The board also voted to proceed with plans to create a mobile book & meal bus that would begin operating next summer.

A bus has already been designated for the project, which is intended to provide books to students and also work with the summer feeding program, which provides meals to students.

“We have a real passion for serving children to make sure they’re fed and reading,” said School Board Chairman Regina Waller. “I’m very excited to see this come to life.

“We’ll provide the bus, an air conditioner, the wrap to make the bus more recognizable, a driver and the books as resources allow.”

The Hartsville Rotary Club and Summer Backpack Program are also working to assist with the project, and a committee of school officials and Rotarians is scheduled to visit Lebanon and Murfreesboro later this month to view similar projects already under way.

The board also approved a request to hire an architecture firm to look at various projects and come up with plans for the board to review.

Four listed projects were: replacing exit doors at TCES, interior painting at TCES, storage cabinets and student cubbies at TCES, and potential safety improvements to the football stadium.

“We want to keep it safe and sturdy and be able to make some recommendations to the board,” Satterfield said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.