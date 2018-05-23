School Board votes to end Senior Trip in 2020

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

One of the Trousdale County school system’s most longstanding traditions will soon come to an end as the School Board voted Thursday night to end the annual Senior Trip beginning with the Class of 2020.

Seniors at the high school have traveled to Washington, D.C. during Spring Break for decades. Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said he was unsure when the annual trip began, but said it was as far back as he could recall.

Satterfield cited decreased interest and increased difficulties with fundraising and finding teachers willing to serve as chaperones.

“The concern is it’s getting more expensive; less than half the class is participating,” Satterfield said. “They’re having a hard time finding sponsors who will take time during spring break to go, even though we give them comp time.

“It really goes around the concession stand, which is their main fundraiser. They’re having to pull teeth to get students to work, and consequently, it’s the teachers who feel like they’re doing most of the work.”

In the past, concession sales at school athletics events have been used as a fundraiser for the Senior Trip. Now, those funds will be split between the non-revenue generating sports at Trousdale County High School (basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball).

Satterfield said the board was looking at alternative activities for seniors to take the place of the trip. He mentioned the possibility of a week’s worth of activities culminating in the annual Senior Day each May, or perhaps a trip to the State Capitol in Nashville.

“The Senior Trip has been a great experience for the kids, but it feels like it’s outlived itself,” Satterfield said.

“It’s sad that it’s come to this,” added board member Johnny Kerr. “As someone who has chaperoned, we all realize the liability we have taken on in agreeing to chaperone that trip. It’s just a sign of the times, but we have to do what is best for the children and the teachers of Trousdale County.”

