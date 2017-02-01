School examining summer reading grant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Local school officials are examining whether to apply for a planned grant designed to boost summer reading among students.

On Jan. 24, the Tennessee Department of Human Services announced it would invest $30 million over the next three years in the Department of Education’s Read to Be Ready Summer Grant program.

“We are so excited about the Read to be Ready partnership with DOE, community partners and Tennessee families. Read to be Ready is an absolute game changer,” said Dr. Raquel Hatter, Commissioner of the Department of Human Services, in a press release. “It is a definite example of intentional and collective impact in support of the future success of Tennessee children and families. Special thanks to Commissioner McQueen for her leadership on this very important priority.”

The Read to be Ready initiative was started in February 2016 to better support young students in becoming lifelong readers and learners.

The state has set a goal to have 75 percent of third-grade students reading on grade level by 2025. Locally, Trousdale County Schools have set a goal of 90 percent by 2022. According to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, Trousdale’s most recent results had 69 percent of third-graders reading at grade level.

Additionally, kindergarten results were at 75 percent, first grade at 72 percent and second grade at 80 percent.

According to the TDHS press release, the new funding for Read to be Ready will up the number of students who can participate from about 600 last year to up to 10,000 students this summer, which could increase the number of summer programs from 20 to as many as 350. Additionally, in 2016, 140 educators were trained to engage in this summer work; in 2017, the Department of Education expects the number of educators receiving training to increase to more than 2,000.

“We participate in the Read to Be Ready ‘Coaching’ Network, but did not apply for the Summer Reading program last summer,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “The grant stipulations and short submission timeline, along with construction at our elementary prohibited us from applying. After speaking with (TCES Principal Demetrice) Badru today, I believe we will be making an application for the Read to Be Ready Summer Reading Program.”’

The school system has until March 1 to apply for the grant program.

