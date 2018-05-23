School resource officer plan hits funding snag

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The first shots in a potential fight over who will pay for adding two school resource officers (SROs) to Trousdale County Schools were fired Monday night.

The Budget & Finance Committee took no action on a budget amendment from the school system to use $100,000 from the schools’ fund balance to pay for cars, equipment and training for officers at the middle and elementary schools.

A motion to approve the amendment was made, but died for lack of a second. The measure does still proceed to the full County Commission for its May 29 meeting.

“The Board of Education said from the beginning we would pay for the non-reoccurring costs,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told committee members.

Commissioners questioned funding equipment and training without having a plan in place to pay for the two SROs themselves.

“You’re kind of getting the cart in front of the horse… There’s no budget yet that includes SROs,” said committee chairman Mark Beeler, who noted that the sheriff’s proposed budget does not contain funds for SROs.

While the school system will receive $39,000 in one-time costs and $15,000 in annual funds for school security, it has not yet been determined how that money will be utilized.

County Mayor Carroll Carman said initial negotiations had led to a framework where the schools and county would split the costs of three SROs, with each side paying $75,000 in annual costs. However, the School Board has voted not to take on any additional reoccurring costs.

Carman said he hoped negotiations would continue, but threw out the possibility of paying for the SROs while withholding growth money (increased funds from property tax) in exchange.

“It seems like we’re getting the low end of the stick,” Carman told commissioners.

The schools do pay for the current SRO at the high school and has done so for 19 years, according to Satterfield.

Satterfield said he was disappointed by the lack of action from the Budget & Finance Committee.

“Budget and Finance just rejected the School Board’s budget amendment to purchase SRO cars, equipment, and training. The budget amendment required no county funding and was necessary to secure equipment essentials for SROs to begin the 2018-19 school year, which opens in 10 weeks,” Satterfield said in a statement after the meeting ended.

The amendment will still go before the County Commission for its May 29 meeting at 7 p.m.

