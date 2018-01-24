School system has five snow days left in schedule

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools have five days remaining that can be utilized for inclement weather after a pair of winter storms caused classes to be canceled for over a week.

Schools closed Friday, Jan. 12 for projected snow and ice, were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and then closed the rest of the week after the second round of winter weather.

“You get 13 snow days and we use three for professional development,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We’ve missed five so we have five remaining.”

Satterfield said there were no plans in place should another winter event hit the area. The School Board would have to make a determination on how to make up any needed days. Options might include adding to the end of the school year or shortening spring break.

Satterfield emphasized that any such plans would not come up for discussion until necessary, saying, “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

The ability to safely transport students is paramount when making a decision as to whether to close schools, according to Satterfield. Even at the start of last weekend, a number of roads in the county remained covered by ice.

Satterfield complimented the transportation staff for its work on getting school buses prepped for winter.

“Some systems couldn’t go to school because it was too cold and buses wouldn’t crank. We don’t have that problem. Our equipment and buildings are well kept.”

