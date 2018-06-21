School system prepares to send out report cards

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools has received its preliminary high school and middle school scores from this year’s TNReady assessments and the district is currently going through the data received.

Because of a number of flaws with the testing process statewide this year, the General Assembly passed a law allowing school districts to choose whether to incorporate TNReady scores into student grades and limited the impact test scores could have on those grades.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told The Vidette that TNReady scores will count for 15 percent of a student’s grade, but will only be used if it helps a student’s grade.

“The new law states that the inclusion of 2017-18 TNReady scores must not result in a lower final grade for a student. With this new guidance, we will only calculate TNReady as 15 percent of a student’s average when it benefits a student’s final grade,” Satterfield said.

The new law also states, “no adverse action may be taken” against students, teachers or districts based on the 2018 tests. For teachers, that includes decisions regarding termination or compensation.

Raw TNReady data for grades 3-8 was received late last week and Satterfield said the school system was still on track to mail out report cards on Friday.

