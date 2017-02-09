Schools hold Homecoming ceremonies

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School held its Basketball Homecoming last Friday before the Yellow Jackets took on Watertown.

At center are Homecoming Queen Jamey McKoin and King Austin Ford. Pictured from left are: freshman attendants Ben Chumley and Karissa Goss; sophomore attendants Hayden Clark and Whitney Dansby; senior attendants Colton Gammons and Tyresha Burnley; junior attendants Braison Raney and Kaylynn Dalton.

Jim Satterfield Middle School held its Basketball Homecoming earlier this season. Pictured at

center are Queen Sidney Gregory and King Cameron Rankins. At left are 7th-grade attendants Tyler Dixon and Kailen Donoho. At right are 8th-grade attendants Elijah Henderson and Claire Belcher.