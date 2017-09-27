Schools to offer reward for attendance

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools are getting creative in the fight against chronic absenteeism.

Defined as missing 10 percent (18 days) or more of the school year, reducing the number of students who fall into the category is an area the state has emphasized for improvement.

Beginning this month and running through the end of the school year, each of the county’s three schools will offer a $100 prize to students who miss one day or less a month.

The School Board approved the plan during last Thursday’s meeting.

“We’re trying to do something positive for our students,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We’ve got using the stick down. We want to incentivize students with a carrot.”

The school system will use incentive funds already in the budget to pay the prizes to students.

In the 2015-16 school year, Trousdale County’s chronic absenteeism rate was 9.9 percent at all three schools. The high school hade the largest number at 16.4 percent, the middle school was at 5.9 percent and the elementary school was at 7.4 percent. Numbers for 2016-17 were not yet available.

The School Board also voted to reappoint Regina Waller as chairman for 2017-18, and voted Anthony Crook as vice chairman and Mary Helen McGowan as president pro tem. Crook and McGowan were also named representatives to the Tennessee School Board Association’s delegate assembly.

The board also declared Oct. 19 as Custodian Appreciation Day.

