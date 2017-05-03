Schools receive ‘Read to be Ready’ summer grant

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools have been announced as the recipient of a Read to be Ready Summer Grant, according to the state Department of Education.

Trousdale is one of 212 grant recipients across the state, with a total of $8.5 million being awarded.

“The Read to be Ready grant is a three-year grant,” said Linda Carey, Supervisor of Federal Programs for Trousdale County Schools. “It’s completely different from school. We want children to feel like this is something they can come and enjoy.”

The program is for students who will be entering first, second or third grade this fall and are not on grade level in reading.

Students will get to choose their own books, and the school system has partnered with Barnes & Noble, which will provide two books. Plans are to use grant funds to purchase four more books for participating students.

“Hopefully by the time they leave, they will have their own personal library,” Carey said. “High quality, high-text, colorful books that kids can take home and own for themselves.”

There will also be field trips as part of the program, including the library, Nashville Zoo and Kentucky Down Under. According to Carey, animals will be the theme for the summer program.

“We’re going to have different locations, perhaps the library or maybe the park, places where they don’t normally read,” Carey said.

“It’s not intended to look like traditional school,” added Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “They want students to have a love and appreciation of reading itself.”

The school system has already identified students who will be invited to participate in the Read to be Ready program. The grant allows for 25 students, with one teacher for every five students.

Participating students will get transportation, breakfast and lunch as part of the program, which will run from 7:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will start May 26, run through June 16, and then resume in July for two weeks before the school year starts.

“We’re excited about it,” Satterfield said. “It fits within our reading goal, that 90 percent of our third-graders will be reading on grade level by 2022.”

The Tennessee Departments of Education and Human Services, with support from First Lady Crissy Haslam, have partnered to expand the Read to Be Ready Summer Grant program through an investment of $30 million over the next three years.

The Read to be Ready Summer Grant Program, which was started in 2016, is designed to support students even after the last day of school, and results from the first year indicated for the nearly 600 students who participated, there were increases in their abilities to read fluently and decode words, increased phonemic awareness, and increased confidence and interest in reading.

“Summer reading loss can have a significant impact on the academic progress made by our students during the school year,” Mrs. Haslam said in a press release. “These Read to Be Ready summer programs are an innovative and strategic approach to combating that summer slide and improving reading proficiency across the state.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports