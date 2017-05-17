Schools recognize Character Counts winners

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

When character counts, Trousdale County Elementary and Jim B. Satterfield Middle Schools are able to rise to the occasion.

Character Counts! improves the lives of the children who engage in the program- and the communities that embrace it and it gives youth, adults and communities a framework for ethical living.

Character Counts! is the nation’s most widely used character development framework, adopted by schools as well as youth, sports and civic organizations. It is based upon shared beliefs and consensus values, the “Six Pillars of Character.” These are qualities and traits associated with good character.

Trousdale County Elementary and Jim B. Satterfield Middle Schools are on their way to becoming well-rounded citizens thanks to the program. Each nine weeks, three pillars are incorporated into each school. For the most recent nine-week period the three pillars were Trustworthy, Caring and Responsibility.

The nominations for students to be recognized for displaying these pillars are as follows:

Trousdale County Elementary School

Jim Satterfield Middle School

