Schools recognize Class of 2018 at Senior Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Teachers, students and administrators gathered along with families last Friday at Trousdale County High School to celebrate the school’s annual Senior Day.

A number of organizations were on hand to present scholarship awards to students from the Class of 2018, and each of the seniors set to graduate were recognized during the assembly.

According to assistant principal Ben Johnson, the total amount of awards to the 79-member Class of 2018 between local awards, university awards, grants, lottery scholarships and state discounts was $1,746,950.

The Top 10 members of the Class of 2018 were: valedictorian Lillian Cantwell, salutatorian Sarah Satterfield, Kaleigh Hughey, Caroline Guffey, Cassie Blackwell, Chase Davis, Tyler McGowan, Callie Webster, Lydia Zarichansky and Jon Edgar Waller.

Of the 79-member class, 26 are graduating with either Honors or Scholars recognition.

To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks.

Students also graduating as Honors were, aside from the top 10: Kaylynn Dalton, Kenton Smith, Katie Seagraves, David Baumann and James Angel.

To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Dual Enrollment courses.

Students who earned Scholars level are: Cortney Burris, Shelby Vaughan, Hailey Summers, Sara Johnson, Baylee Huffines, Kiersten Russell, Jeremy Burgess, Katelyn Fergusson, Gwendylan Williams, Haisley Burns and Logan Hewitt.

Senior Superlatives were: Mr. & Miss Stepping Stone, Jeremy Burgess and Baylee Huffines; Most Versatile, Trace McGuire and Sarah Satterfield; Most Likely to Succeed, Jon Edgar Waller and Kaylynn Dalton; Most Courteous, Dustin O’Saile and Taylor Muirhead; Most Dependable, Malkam Brinkley and Cassie Blackwell; Most Athletic, Logan Calhoun and Katelyn Fergusson; Most Friendly, Hunter Ford, Cheyenne St. Clair and Kim Gunthrie; Best School Spirit, Garrett Sexton, Q’Londa Maynard and Deandra Burnley.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.