By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

McKenzie Drown at TCES (not pictured), Phillip Johnston at JSMS, and Amariah Bien at TCHS won the most recent attendance drawing for missing one day or less of school during the month of December.

Trousdale County students at each of the three schools who miss no more than one day of school have an opportunity to win a $100 cash drawing each month.

Also pictured are Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, JSMS Principal J. Brim McCall and TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson.