Schools respond quickly to allegations of threat at TCHS

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Officials moved quickly last week to investigate an alleged threat at Trousdale County High School and assured parents that there was no cause for concern.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, students at TCHS reported an alleged threat to Principal Teresa Dickerson, who immediately launched an investigation while notifying Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

“We want to have a culture where students are comfortable reporting – if you see something, say something,” Satterfield said. “When you have that culture, sometimes things get convoluted. If there’s a report of a threat, we’re going to investigate.”

School officials along with the school resource officer investigated, including statements from students, and within 24 hours had determined that no threat actually existed. Trousdale County Schools posted a statement to its Facebook page last Thursday an explanation of what had occurred and the actions taken in response.

Law enforcement was not contacted, according to Satterfield, as there were no laws broken by any student.

“It just got embellished as it went on,” Dickerson said. “They thought they were turning in something that could be a potential problem. We commended them for turning it in.”

Dickerson held an assembly later in the week in which students were brought up to speed on what had occurred and thanking them for taking action, even though there proved to be no threat.

Satterfield said he felt it was best for the school system to be as transparent as possible about the situation, while also protecting the confidentiality of students. Both he and Dickerson have met with multiple parents to explain last week’s situation.

“I think a lot of what happened was that in this world after the Parkland tragedy, everyone’s at DEFCON 1,” Satterfield said. “Everybody’s dealing with this kind of situation.”

Satterfield stressed that Trousdale County Schools takes student safety as seriously as possible, including lockdown drills on a regular basis.

“We feel our safety plan is a good one,” Satterfield said. “We are checking equipment, brainstorming ideas to make it better and reevaluating everything we do. School safety is our No. 1 concern.”

