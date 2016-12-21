Schools see mixed results on report card

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Department of Education released its report card for Trousdale County’s school district last week, and the results were mostly good ones.

District-level results were released for the 2015-16 TNReady tests, which replaced the previous Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).

Because of problems with the online testing, results were only available at the high school level and grades 1-2, rather than beginning with third grade.

“Because the state suspended the TNReady assessment in grades 3-8, there’s no middle school results,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said.

First- and second-graders took an optional assessment, with Trousdale being “the only district around us that uses it,” according to Satterfield.

At the high school level, 38.7 percent of TCHS students rated proficient or advanced in math, with 69.8 either proficient or advanced in science. Trousdale County rated seventh out of 144 school districts in math and ninth statewide in science.

“With the new, harder standards, across the state we’ve seen as much as a 40 percent implementation gap,” Satterfield said. “These numbers may seem low, but we think (ranking seventh) was pretty good.”

In high school English, which was added to the testing for the first time, Trousdale County ranked 17th in the state with 38.3 percent proficient or advanced.

Satterfield also trumpeted the average ACT score, which was a 20.6. While down from a 20.8 in 2015, the director noted that it was the first time Trousdale County had averaged over a 20 in consecutive years. Additionally, 44 percent of those taking the ACT scored at least a 21, making them eligible for a lottery scholarship.

“The 20.6 ranked 29th out of 144 districts,” Satterfield said. “We feel like we’re getting consistently more effective.”

At the elementary school, 61 percent of first-graders scored as reading above grade level, with 62 percent of second-graders reaching that mark.

Satterfield was not as pleased with the district’s value-added growth scores, which measure a student’s progress over time and compares results with prior results.

Overall, Trousdale scored at a Level 2 on The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), defined as less growth than in previous years. In 2015, the county rated a Level 5 in growth, the highest possible score.

“We are not fond of what we got on growth, but all they had was growth from high school, and first and second grade,” Satterfield said. “We lacked grades 3-8, and last year the middle school was a Level 5. We kind of lost our bell cow.”

The high school rated a Level 3 (expected growth) overall, with a 3 in literacy, a 2 in numeracy, a 4 in science and a 1 in social studies. The science and social studies are not counted in the composite score.

The elementary school rated a composite of 1, with a 1 in literacy and a 2 in numeracy.

“Even though these numbers are not what we want,” Satterfield said, “our scores are still improved. We came a long way.”

In 2015, TCES first-graders were a minus-15 in reading. This year, first grade was a minus-0.08 – a 14.92-point increase. Second grade saw an 8.6-point increase in its reading scores.

“We are ecstatic about our achievement, which is among the highest in the state,” Satterfield said. “We’re getting more high-achieving students.

“But we believe we can get more growth with all students over a year’s time. That’s where we want to focus our attention in the future.”

To see additional district-level results as well as school-level TCAP results, visit measuretn.gov:444/ReportCard/#/.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.