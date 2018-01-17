State issues education report card

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County parents can view the progress of their children in school via the latest version of the state’s Report Card, which was made available online last week.

Parents can visit tn.gov/education/data/report-card.html to view achievement and growth measures – in addition to metrics such as student enrollment, HOPE scholarship eligibility, school climate, and many others – in one central location. The update includes data from the 2016-17 school year.

The Report Card is designed to help educators and families access and gain better understanding of information about their schools and district.

“There is nothing in the state Report Card that has not been previously reported,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Our areas of refinement or challenge exist with Literacy growth results. We are focusing time and resources on improving those areas.”

Satterfield trumpeted some highlights from the Report Card, such as:

A graduation rate of 97.9 percent;

An ACT composite of 21.3, the highest ever for the county and ranking 15th statewide; and

Ranking in the top 10 percent for achievement in every student reporting category for the 2016-17 school year.

“We have much to be proud of from this past year, and the Report Card allows us to once again celebrate the successes of our schools, like graduation rate and ACT scores, while seeing where we can grow and improve,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen added in a statement. “The state Report Card provides a clear picture for parents, educators, and communities to see how our schools are performing, locally and across the state.”

Also new this year, the Report Card shows the full set of TNReady state assessment results for students in grades 2-12. TNReady replaces the old TCAP assessment and is fully aligned to Tennessee’s academic standards, with a particular focus on students’ problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities. High school students showed across-the-board growth on their end-of-course exams, and students in grades 3-8 set a new baseline in the first year. The report card also includes the first year, baseline-setting results from the new optional grade 2 assessment, which was administered in 100 districts.

Also, Trousdale County schools announced last week that end-of-year report cards for the 2017-18 school year would not be mailed out until June 22.

In a letter sent to parents, Satterfield cited a delay in TNReady assessment results for grades 3-11, which account for 15 percent of a student’s final grade. TNReady tests will be given during the assessment window, which runs from April 16 to May 4.

“The department has guaranteed all student grade reports by June 15. Our teachers will come in the following week to average student grades and mail report cards to parents,” Satterfield said. “The June 22 report card release will still allow schools and teachers sufficient time to plan student schedules for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. This will not affect the release of senior grades or transcripts since seniors do not take TNReady assessments.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports