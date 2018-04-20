State legislators address TNReady testing failures

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

State legislators took swift action Thursday to address glitches in the state’s TNReady testing process, passing a bill that allows local school districts to not count test scores in factoring student grades.

House Bill 1981 states, “…each local board of education may choose the percentage within the range of zero percent to fifteen percent that scores from the TNReady assessments… shall count on a student’s final grade…”

In a statement to media, Department of Education spokeswoman Sara Gast said, “It was clear many members of the General Assembly wanted to address concerns related to the recent administration of state assessments. The governor and Commissioner (Candice) McQueen understand these concerns and did not oppose the legislation. We will fully support the implementation of the new law.”

The Vidette attempted to contact State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, who was not immediately available for comment on the legislation.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said it was too soon to know what decision Trousdale County Schools would make. Test scores are currently slated to count for 15 percent of a student’s final grade.

“We have and continue to validate online student tests throughout the testing window that ends on May 4,” Satterfield told The Vidette. “We cannot make a fair decision otherwise until we receive accurate and valid testing reports from the Tennessee Department of Education. We have a lot of time between now and June 22 to make the best decision for students.”

Report cards were already scheduled to be delayed until June 22 to allow for the inclusion of TNReady scores.

HB 1981 also forbids the use of test scores in teacher termination or compensation decisions. Satterfield also said it was too soon to know how that would affect Trousdale County, as the district’s strategic compensation plan formula for teacher bonuses is partially based on test scores.

Satterfield also raised concerns that the legislation did not directly address using test scores in teacher evaluations.

“We continue to communicate with the Commissioner (of Education), our legislators, and professional organizations in addressing flexibility options for teachers,” Satterfield said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.