TCAT Hartsville launches new CNT class

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

In recognition of the growing health care industry in Middle Tennessee, Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology is adding a new class to train Certified Nursing Technicians/Assistants at its Lebanon campus.

“TCAT Hartsville has recognized interest for CNT/CNA classes for the area. Many local employers are seeking Certified Nursing Assistants,” said Lou Ann Hall, TCAT Hartsville’s Health Sciences Education Coordinator, in a press statement. “TCAT Hartsville-certified CNT/CNA graduates will be eligible for many of the healthcare career opportunities in the area along with a foundation for potential career advancement in the healthcare field.”

According to the website study.com, CNTs work closely with patients and assist with daily tasks, such as bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, cleaning up messes and turning over in bed. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment outlook for certified nurse technicians is significantly higher than the job market as a whole.

TCAT Hartsville’s goal is to provide training to students seeking employment and/or advancement with local healthcare employers.

The course is 120 hours long and typically takes about 5-6 weeks to complete, with classes to be held Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wilson County Campus in Lebanon. After obtaining a certificate, students must pass the state’s certification exam before working as a CNT.

The registration deadline for the new CNT class is Tuesday, Feb. 21, and classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Call 615-374-2147 or visit tcathartsville.edu for more information.

