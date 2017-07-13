TCAT Hartsville recognizes graduates

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

TCAT Hartsville wishes to recognize the following recent graduates:

James Anderson of Lebanon recently graduated from the Welding Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Combination Welder diploma. Anderson is currently employed with Shiroki North America in Gordonsville, as a welder.

Charles Brown of Lebanon recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Brown is currently employed with Pro-Tech Tool in Lebanon.

Joseph Byrnes of Carthage recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Byrnes is currently employed with Shiroki-North America in Gordonsville, as a tool and die repair technician.

Calvin Choquet of Westmoreland recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma.

Ethan Claridy of Hartsville recently graduated from the Industrial Maintenance program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Industrial Maintenance Technician Diploma. Claridy was employed with West Rock in Lebanon, as a maintenance technician.

Joshua Ethan Copas of Lebanon recently graduated from the Industrial Maintenance program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Industrial Maintenance Technician diploma. Copas is currently employed with Demo’s Restaurant in Lebanon.

Hayley Crook of Westmoreland recently graduated from the Administrative Office Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Medical Administrative Assistant Diploma. Crook is currently employed with Silver Angels in Westmoreland.

Kelsey Dickens of Hartsville recently graduated from the Administrative Office Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Administrative Assistant Diploma. Dickens is currently employed with Brenda’s Restaurant in Carthage.

Terry Gwynn of Lebanon recently graduated from the Administrative Office Technology Online program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Medical Administrative Assistant diploma. Gwynn is currently employed with STM Master Seal in Lebanon.

Criston Hackett of Hickman recently graduated from the Administrative Office Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Administrative Assistant diploma. Hackett is currently employed with Dollar General in Carthage.

Brian Hawkins of Hartsville recently graduated from the Industrial Maintenance program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Industrial Maintenance Technician diploma. Hawkins is currently employed as a maintenance technician with ARC Automotive in Hartsville.

Michael Taylor Jenkins of Bethpage recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Jenkins is currently employed with Wilmore Tool and Die in Gallatin, as an apprentice toolmaker.

Ben Johnson of Lebanon recently graduated from the Computer Information Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Desktop Technician certificate.

Adam Oldham of Castalian Springs recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Oldham is currently employed with Standard Machine in Hendersonville, as a machinist.

Daryl Roskam of Lebanon recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology Program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Roskam is currently employed with Barrett Firearms in Christiana, as a CNC Machinist.

Ryan Simmons of Portland recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Simmons is currently employed with Diemasters in Portland, as a toolmaker.

Hayden Waggoner of Carthage,recently graduated from the Industrial Maintenance program at TCAT Hartsville and received an Industrial Maintenance Technician diploma. Waggoner is employed with Shiroki –GT, LLC, in Gordonsville, as a maintenance technician.

Roger Wills of Hendersonville recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Wills is currently employed with Day Enterprise in Goodlettsville, as a machininst.

Nicholas Winslow of Lebanon recently graduated from the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Machinist I diploma. Winslow is currently employed with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in Lebanon, as a deputy.

Cole Yarbrough of Elmwood recently graduated from the Welding Technology program at TCAT Hartsville and received a Combination Welder Diploma. Yarbrough is currently employed with Mueller Refrigeration Products in Hartsville, as a welder.