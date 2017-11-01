TCES, JSMS get high marks on TNReady

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County students outscored the state average in every category of last year’s TNReady tests, according to results released last month.

Students in grades 3-11 take TNReady assessments in English language arts, math and science at the end of each school year.

Trousdale students ranked third statewide in grades 6-8 Math with 62.5 percent of students scoring either on track or having mastered the subject material. Grades 6-8 Science ranked No. 7 statewide with 84.3 percent on track or mastered. Both were well ahead of the respective state averages of 35.8 and 61.4 percent.

Grades 6-8 ELA (English/Language Arts) were at 38.7 percent on track/mastered, which ranked 33rd statewide and was 5.1 percent above the state average.

“We felt pretty good that we were above state average in every category,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We have areas we have to work on, but when we have aligned standards, assessment and curriculum, we’ll see even better results down the road.”

At Trousdale County Elementary School, grades 3-5 ELA ranked 13th statewide with 45.8 percent on track/mastered and grades 3-5 Math was 23rd in Tennessee with 49.5 percent on track/mastered.

“We put a lot of emphasis on early-grade reading,” Satterfield said. “To have that level of achievement, we fell good about.”

High school scores were released earlier this year, as previously reported in The Vidette. Those scores had the high school rated No. 1 in the state in Integrated Math II scores and No. 2 in Integrated Math I.

In all, Trousdale County Schools were more than 10 points better than the state average in seven of 14 reporting categories and exceeded the average in all areas.

Satterfield did address three areas – U.S. History, English II and 6-8 ELA – which exceeded state averages but did not see the growth in scores that the district had hoped to achieve.

“Obviously that’s an area of focus going forward,” Satterfield said, “but our achievement (in History) was in the low 80s last year and we moved to 34. We feel we’re making good progress.”

Additionally, the state released its District Accountability Determinations, with Trousdale rated as Achieving – or meeting growth expectation on average. The district missed on an Exemplary rating by 0.09 points.

However, the district did rate Exemplary in subgroup scoring, defined as Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically Disadvantaged and Students with Disabilities.

“We had an exceptional school year, and state designations such as these do not diminish our many successes,” Satterfield said. “This is the first year that we have received new TNReady assessment results for grades 3-8 and only the second year for high school end-of-course subjects. We will just keep analyzing, working and improving as we continue to implement the new state academic standards and assessments.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.