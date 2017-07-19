Kindergarten orientation planned for TCES parents

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Elementary School invites all of this year’s kindergarten parents to attend the 2017-2018 Kindergarten Orientation. The orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at the school.

Due to after-school construction, parents are requested to come to the Sam Beasley Road entrance to the school.

At the meeting the parents will have an opportunity to meet Principal Demetrice Badru, along with the teachers. They will learn about the kindergarten program, including guidelines for having a successful year. They will also have the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher one-on-one.

Attendance at the orientation is urged by Badru, who said, “This is really the best time for our new kindergarten parents to come out and learn more about our school, our expectations, and have a chance to meet our staff. We hope to answer everyone’s questions about starting school at this event.”

The orientation is planned for adults only, and parents are requested to not bring children to the event.