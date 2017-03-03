TCES student wins state’s ‘Tar Wars’ contest

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Willow Jones, a fifth-grader at Trousdale County Elementary School, was named the state winner in the Tennessee Tar Wars Contest, which was held on Sunday, Feb. 26, in Franklin.

Willow, the daughter of Rachel Gross and Jacob Jones, is a student in Mrs. Cornwell’s class, and competed against 55 other students to win the county award. As a state winner, she receives $500 and will also receive recognition from the Tennessee Legislature later this month. Her design will also become a T-Shirt and billboard here in Trousdale County.

The Tar Wars program is run through the TCES Wellness Program and taught by Jeremy Wilhelm. Local sponsors are the Tobacco Grant Program and the Trousdale County Health Council. The state sponsor is the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians.

Tar Wars is a tobacco-free education program for fourth- and fifth-grade students. The program is designed to teach kids about the short-term health effects of tobacco use, the cost associated with using tobacco products and the advertising techniques used by the tobacco industry to market their products to youth.