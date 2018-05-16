TCHS All-Class Reunion to be held June 2

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Any graduate of Trousdale County High School, including the upcoming Class of 2018, is invited to attend the school’s annual Alumni & Friends reunion.

This year’s reunion will be held on Saturday, June 2 at the Eleanor Ford Auditorium at TCHS. Registration will begin that morning at 9 a.m. and the reunion begins at 9:30 a.m.

“Come and get reacquainted with old friends and make new friends,” said Tony Linville, a member of the Class of 1967 who organizes the annual reunion.

The reunion is open to anyone who graduated or attended classes at TCHS. In past years, attendees have come from as far as Alaska and California.

Alumni still in Trousdale County are also asked to spread the word about the reunion through social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to let more folks with ties to Trousdale County know about the event.

